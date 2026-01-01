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Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Popular Films
5.9
The Birthday Party
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
The Birthday Party
The Birthday Party
Drama
2025, Greece / Netherlands / Spain
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