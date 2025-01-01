Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Matthew John Lawrence
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew John Lawrence
Matthew John Lawrence
Popular Films
5.9
Uncle Peckerhead
(2020)
5.0
Bloody Axe Wound
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Year
All
2024
2020
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
Producer
1
5
Bloody Axe Wound
Bloody Axe Wound
Comedy, Horror
2024, USA
5.9
Uncle Peckerhead
Uncle Peckerhead
Horror, Comedy
2020, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree