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Filmography
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes
Kinoafisha
Persons
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes
Date of Birth
28 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Drop Dead Diva
(2009)
6.5
Anger Management
(2012)
5.7
9-1-1: Nashville
(2025)
Filmography
5.7
9-1-1: Nashville
Drama, Action, Crime
2025, USA
6.5
Anger Management
Comedy
2012, USA
7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
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