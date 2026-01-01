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LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes LeAnn Rimes
Kinoafisha Persons LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes

Date of Birth
28 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Drop Dead Diva 7.3
Drop Dead Diva (2009)
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management (2012)
9-1-1: Nashville 5.7
9-1-1: Nashville (2025)

Filmography

9-1-1: Nashville 5.7
9-1-1: Nashville
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, USA
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management
Comedy 2012, USA
Drop Dead Diva 7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
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