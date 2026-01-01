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Filmography
Liu Yitong
Liu Yitong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Yitong
Liu Yitong
Liu Yitong
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.5
Angry Rescue
(2025)
0.0
Love Better Than Immortality
(2019)
Filmography
5.5
Angry Rescue
Angry Rescue
Action
2025, China
Love Better Than Immortality
Fantasy, Romantic, History
2019, China
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