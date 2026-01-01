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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lim Seong-gyoon Lim Seong-gyoon
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Seong-gyoon

Lim Seong-gyoon

Lim Seong-gyoon

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

ONE: High School Heroes 8.2
ONE: High School Heroes (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
ONE: High School Heroes 8.2
ONE: High School Heroes
Drama, Action, 2025, South Korea
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