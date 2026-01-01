Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lim Seong-gyoon
Lim Seong-gyoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Seong-gyoon
Lim Seong-gyoon
Lim Seong-gyoon
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
ONE: High School Heroes
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
8.2
ONE: High School Heroes
Drama, Action,
2025, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree