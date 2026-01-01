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Filmography
Kubra Kip
Kubra Kip
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kubra Kip
Kubra Kip
Kubra Kip
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Kral Kaybederse
(2025)
5.6
Halef
(2018)
4.9
Kayitdisi
(2017)
Filmography
7.4
Kral Kaybederse
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.6
Halef
Halef
Drama
2018, Turkey
4.9
Kayitdisi
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Turkey
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