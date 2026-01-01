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Okan Selvi
Okan Selvi Okan Selvi
Kinoafisha Persons Okan Selvi

Okan Selvi

Okan Selvi

Date of Birth
16 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kral Kaybederse 7.4
Kral Kaybederse (2025)
Bonkis 6.4
Bonkis (2021)

Filmography

Kral Kaybederse 7.4
Kral Kaybederse
Drama 2025, Turkey
Bonkis 6.4
Bonkis
Drama, Comedy 2021, Turkey
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