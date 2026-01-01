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Moscow, RU
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Okan Selvi
Okan Selvi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Okan Selvi
Okan Selvi
Okan Selvi
Date of Birth
16 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Kral Kaybederse
(2025)
6.4
Bonkis
(2021)
Filmography
7.4
Kral Kaybederse
Drama
2025, Turkey
6.4
Bonkis
Drama, Comedy
2021, Turkey
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