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Filmography
Naiwen Li
Naiwen Li
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naiwen Li
Naiwen Li
Naiwen Li
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Dying to Survive
(2018)
7.2
Qin Dynasty Epic
(2020)
6.8
Cliff Walkers
(2021)
Filmography
Love Has Fireworks
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, China
The Immortal Ascension
Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
6.8
Cliff Walkers
Xuan ya zhi shang
Drama, History, Thriller
2021, China
7.2
Qin Dynasty Epic
Drama, History,
2020, China
7.9
Dying to Survive
Wo bu shi yao shen
Drama, Comedy
2018, China
6.7
Assembly
Ji jie hao
War, Drama
2007, Hong Kong / China
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