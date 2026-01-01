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Naiwen Li Naiwen Li
Kinoafisha Persons Naiwen Li

Naiwen Li

Naiwen Li

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Dying to Survive 7.9
Dying to Survive (2018)
Qin Dynasty Epic 7.2
Qin Dynasty Epic (2020)
Cliff Walkers 6.8
Cliff Walkers (2021)

Filmography

Love Has Fireworks
Love Has Fireworks
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, China
The Immortal Ascension
The Immortal Ascension
Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
Cliff Walkers 6.8
Cliff Walkers Xuan ya zhi shang
Drama, History, Thriller 2021, China
Qin Dynasty Epic 7.2
Qin Dynasty Epic
Drama, History, 2020, China
Dying to Survive 7.9
Dying to Survive Wo bu shi yao shen
Drama, Comedy 2018, China
Assembly 6.7
Assembly Ji jie hao
War, Drama 2007, Hong Kong / China
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