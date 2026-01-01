Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Magdolna Menszátor
Magdolna Menszátor Magdolna Menszátor
Kinoafisha Persons Magdolna Menszátor

Magdolna Menszátor

Magdolna Menszátor

Actor type
Voice actress

Popular Films

Bartók 8.3
Bartók (2018)
The Quest 6.8
The Quest (2025)

Filmography

The Quest 6.8
The Quest Csongor és Tünde
Animation 2025, Hungary
Watch trailer
Tickets
Bartók 8.3
Bartók Bartók
Documentary 2018, Hungary
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more