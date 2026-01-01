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Magdolna Menszátor
Magdolna Menszátor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdolna Menszátor
Magdolna Menszátor
Magdolna Menszátor
Actor type
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.3
Bartók
(2018)
6.8
The Quest
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.8
The Quest
Csongor és Tünde
Animation
2025, Hungary
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
Bartók
Bartók
Documentary
2018, Hungary
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