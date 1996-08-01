Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Workeye
Michael Workeye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Workeye
Michael Workeye
Michael Workeye
Date of Birth
1 August 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Lynley
(2025)
6.3
The Moment
(2026)
6.2
The Stolen Girl
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2022
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
6
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Drama, Comedy
2026, USA
6.3
The Moment
The Moment
Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Stolen Girl
Thriller,
2025, Great Britain
6.9
Lynley
Drama, Crime, Detective
2025, Ireland/Great Britain
4.8
Into the Deep
Into the Deep
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Rogue Trooper
Rogue Trooper
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree