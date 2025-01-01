Menu
Andrea Giannini
Date of Birth
15 February 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
The Kite 7.4
The Kite Il nibbio
Drama 2025, Italy / Belgium
