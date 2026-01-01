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About
Filmography
Lindsay LaVanchy
Lindsay LaVanchy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsay LaVanchy
Lindsay LaVanchy
Lindsay LaVanchy
Date of Birth
25 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Predator: Killer of Killers
(2025)
6.1
Initiation
(2020)
5.7
The Mannequin
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Crime
Detective
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2020
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
Writer
1
8
Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers
Sci-Fi, Action, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Mannequin
The Mannequin
Crime, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
6.1
Initiation
Initiation
Crime, Horror, Mystery
2020, USA
Watch trailer
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