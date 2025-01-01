Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aldo Leonardi
Aldo Leonardi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aldo Leonardi
Aldo Leonardi
Aldo Leonardi
Date of Birth
11 January 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2024
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward
La scommessa - Una notte in corsia
Comedy
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree