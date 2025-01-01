Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aldo Leonardi Aldo Leonardi
Kinoafisha Persons Aldo Leonardi

Aldo Leonardi

Aldo Leonardi

Date of Birth
11 January 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

High Stakes: A Night in the Ward 6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward 6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward La scommessa - Una notte in corsia
Comedy 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more