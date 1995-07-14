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Filmography
Erika Prevost
Erika Prevost
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erika Prevost
Erika Prevost
Erika Prevost
Date of Birth
14 July 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Saint-Pierre
(2025)
5.8
Saying Yes to Christmas
(2021)
5.6
Colors of Love
(2021)
Filmography
6.7
Saint-Pierre
Drama, Crime
2025, Canada
5.6
Colors of Love
Colors of Love
Drama, Romantic
2021, Canada
5.8
Saying Yes to Christmas
Saying Yes to Christmas
Drama, Romantic
2021, Canada
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