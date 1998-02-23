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Filmography
Lee Jeong-Ha
Lee Jeong-Ha
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-Ha
Lee Jeong-Ha
Lee Jeong-Ha
Date of Birth
23 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.1
ONE: High School Heroes
(2025)
7.5
The Auditors
(2024)
Filmography
8.1
ONE: High School Heroes
Drama, Action,
2025, South Korea
7.5
The Auditors
Drama, Detective, ,
2024, South Korea
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