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Lee Jeong-Ha Lee Jeong-Ha
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-Ha

Lee Jeong-Ha

Lee Jeong-Ha

Date of Birth
23 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

ONE: High School Heroes 8.1
ONE: High School Heroes (2025)
The Auditors 7.5
The Auditors (2024)

Filmography

ONE: High School Heroes 8.1
ONE: High School Heroes
Drama, Action, 2025, South Korea
The Auditors 7.5
The Auditors
Drama, Detective, , 2024, South Korea
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