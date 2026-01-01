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Lee Gyoo-hoe Lee Gyoo-hoe
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Gyoo-hoe

Lee Gyoo-hoe

Lee Gyoo-hoe

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Beyond Evil 7.9
Beyond Evil (2021)
Met You By Chance 7.9
Met You By Chance (2023)
Akgwi 7.7
Akgwi (2023)

Filmography

Made in Korea
Made in Korea
Drama, History, 2025, South Korea
Captivating the King 7.5
Captivating the King
Drama, Romantic, History, 2024, South Korea
Akgwi 7.7
Akgwi
Thriller, Detective, Horror, 2023, South Korea
Met You By Chance 7.9
Met You By Chance
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Grid 6.3
Grid
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy, Thriller, , 2022, South Korea
Beyond Evil 7.9
Beyond Evil
Drama, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
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