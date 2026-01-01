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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Lee Gyoo-hoe
Lee Gyoo-hoe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Gyoo-hoe
Lee Gyoo-hoe
Lee Gyoo-hoe
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Beyond Evil
(2021)
7.9
Met You By Chance
(2023)
7.7
Akgwi
(2023)
Filmography
Made in Korea
Drama, History,
2025, South Korea
7.5
Captivating the King
Drama, Romantic, History,
2024, South Korea
7.7
Akgwi
Thriller, Detective, Horror,
2023, South Korea
7.9
Met You By Chance
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.3
Grid
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy, Thriller, ,
2022, South Korea
7.9
Beyond Evil
Drama, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
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