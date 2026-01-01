Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mario de la Rosa Mario de la Rosa
Kinoafisha Persons Mario de la Rosa

Mario de la Rosa

Mario de la Rosa

Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Mallorca Files 6.6
The Mallorca Files (2019)
Combustion 6.2
Combustion (2013)
Ignatius of Loyola 5.8
Ignatius of Loyola (2016)

Filmography

The Map of Longing
The Map of Longing
Drama, Romantic 2026, Spain
A Sudden Case of Christmas 5.4
A Sudden Case of Christmas A Sudden Case of Christmas
Comedy, Family 2024, Italy / Great Britain
The Mallorca Files 6.6
The Mallorca Files
Drama, Crime 2019, Great Britain/Spain/France/Germany
Ignatius of Loyola 5.8
Ignatius of Loyola Ignacio de Loyola
Action, Biography, Drama 2016, Spain / Philippines
Combustion 6.2
Combustion Combustión
Action 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more