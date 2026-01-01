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Filmography
Mario de la Rosa
Mario de la Rosa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mario de la Rosa
Mario de la Rosa
Mario de la Rosa
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
The Mallorca Files
(2019)
6.2
Combustion
(2013)
5.8
Ignatius of Loyola
(2016)
Filmography
The Map of Longing
Drama, Romantic
2026, Spain
5.4
A Sudden Case of Christmas
A Sudden Case of Christmas
Comedy, Family
2024, Italy / Great Britain
6.6
The Mallorca Files
Drama, Crime
2019, Great Britain/Spain/France/Germany
5.8
Ignatius of Loyola
Ignacio de Loyola
Action, Biography, Drama
2016, Spain / Philippines
6.2
Combustion
Combustión
Action
2013, Spain
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