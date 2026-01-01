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About
Filmography
Li Yitong
Li Yitong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Yitong
Li Yitong
Li Yitong
Date of Birth
6 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil
(2022)
7.4
A Dream Within a Dream
(2025)
7.4
Warm on a Cold Night
(2023)
Filmography
The Legend of Rosy Clouds
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, China
5.5
Sword and Beloved
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
7.4
A Dream Within a Dream
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
7.4
Warm on a Cold Night
Action, Romantic, Mystery,
2023, China
8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2022, China
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