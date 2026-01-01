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Li Yitong
Li Yitong Li Yitong
Kinoafisha Persons Li Yitong

Li Yitong

Li Yitong

Date of Birth
6 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Love Between Fairy and Devil 8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022)
A Dream Within a Dream 7.4
A Dream Within a Dream (2025)
Warm on a Cold Night 7.4
Warm on a Cold Night (2023)

Filmography

The Legend of Rosy Clouds
The Legend of Rosy Clouds
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2026, China
Sword and Beloved 5.5
Sword and Beloved
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
A Dream Within a Dream 7.4
A Dream Within a Dream
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
Warm on a Cold Night 7.4
Warm on a Cold Night
Action, Romantic, Mystery, 2023, China
Love Between Fairy and Devil 8.5
Love Between Fairy and Devil
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2022, China
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