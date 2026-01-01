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Filmography
Müge Bayramoğlu
Müge Bayramoğlu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Müge Bayramoğlu
Müge Bayramoğlu
Müge Bayramoğlu
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Ayak İşleri
(2021)
7.8
Gaddar
(2024)
6.8
Sarmaşık Zamanı
(2023)
Filmography
Muhtemel Aşk
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Turkey
7.8
Gaddar
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.8
Sarmaşık Zamanı
Drama, Thriller
2023, Turkey
8.2
Ayak İşleri
Comedy, Action
2021, Turkey
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