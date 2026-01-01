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Michael Hough Michael Hough
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Hough

Michael Hough

Michael Hough

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

My Name Is Emily 6.5
My Name Is Emily (2015)
A Not So Royal Christmas 6.1
A Not So Royal Christmas (2023)
Grabbers 6.0
Grabbers (2012)

Filmography

Little House on the Prairie
Little House on the Prairie
Drama, Family, Western 2026, USA
Neagley
Neagley
Drama, Action, Thriller 2026, USA
A Not So Royal Christmas 6.1
A Not So Royal Christmas A Not So Royal Christmas
Romantic 2023, USA
Boys from County Hell 5.9
Boys from County Hell Boys from County Hell
Comedy, Horror 2020, Ireland / Great Britain
My Name Is Emily 6.5
My Name Is Emily My Name Is Emily
Drama 2015, Ireland
Grabbers 6
Grabbers Grabbers
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 2012, Great Britain / Ireland
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Bucking Fastard
Bucking Fastard Bucking Fastard
Drama , USA
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