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Filmography
Michael Hough
Michael Hough
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Hough
Michael Hough
Michael Hough
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.5
My Name Is Emily
(2015)
6.1
A Not So Royal Christmas
(2023)
6.0
Grabbers
(2012)
Filmography
Little House on the Prairie
Drama, Family, Western
2026, USA
Neagley
Drama, Action, Thriller
2026, USA
6.1
A Not So Royal Christmas
A Not So Royal Christmas
Romantic
2023, USA
5.9
Boys from County Hell
Boys from County Hell
Comedy, Horror
2020, Ireland / Great Britain
6.5
My Name Is Emily
My Name Is Emily
Drama
2015, Ireland
6
Grabbers
Grabbers
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller
2012, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
Bucking Fastard
Bucking Fastard
Drama
, USA
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