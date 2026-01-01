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Filmography
Nikolay Smirnov
Nikolay Smirnov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Smirnov
Nikolay Smirnov
Nikolay Smirnov
Date of Birth
4 November 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
(2022)
6.9
Tajny sledstviya
(2000)
6.6
Art i fakt
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
Art i fakt
History, Drama,
2023, Russia
5.9
Pyat protsentov
Pyat protsentov
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
5.1
Svoya chuzhaya
Crime, Drama
2015, Russia
6.2
Serko
Serko
Drama
2006, Russia / France
6.9
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime
2000, Russia
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