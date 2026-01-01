Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolay Smirnov
Nikolay Smirnov Nikolay Smirnov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Smirnov

Nikolay Smirnov

Nikolay Smirnov

Date of Birth
4 November 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo (2022)
Tajny sledstviya 6.9
Tajny sledstviya (2000)
Art i fakt 6.6
Art i fakt (2023)

Filmography

Art i fakt 6.6
Art i fakt
History, Drama, 2023, Russia
Pyat protsentov 5.9
Pyat protsentov Pyat protsentov
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Svoya chuzhaya 5.1
Svoya chuzhaya
Crime, Drama 2015, Russia
Serko 6.2
Serko Serko
Drama 2006, Russia / France
Tajny sledstviya 6.9
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime 2000, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more