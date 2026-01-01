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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Max Croes
Max Croes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Croes
Max Croes
Max Croes
Date of Birth
2 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Pressure
(2026)
7.5
Ferry: De Serie
(2023)
Filmography
7.6
Pressure
Pressure
Drama, War, History
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
Ferry: De Serie
Crime, Thriller
2023, Belgium/Netherlands
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