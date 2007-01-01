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About
Filmography
Lilith Julie Johna
Lilith Julie Johna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilith Julie Johna
Lilith Julie Johna
Lilith Julie Johna
Date of Birth
1 January 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
(2022)
6.0
School of Magical Animals 3
(2024)
4.9
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6
School of Magical Animals 3
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
4.9
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters
Sprite Sisters - Vier zauberhafte Schwestern
Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
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