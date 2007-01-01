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Lilith Julie Johna
Lilith Julie Johna Lilith Julie Johna
Kinoafisha Persons Lilith Julie Johna

Lilith Julie Johna

Lilith Julie Johna

Date of Birth
1 January 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 (2022)
School of Magical Animals 3 6.0
School of Magical Animals 3 (2024)
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters 4.9
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
School of Magical Animals 3 6
School of Magical Animals 3 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters 4.9
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters Sprite Sisters - Vier zauberhafte Schwestern
Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
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