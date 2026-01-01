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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Nie Xiying
Nie Xiying
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nie Xiying
Nie Xiying
Nie Xiying
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Fabulous Beasts
(2023)
7.3
Spare Me, Great Lord!
(2021)
6.2
Dance with the Finless Promise
(2024)
Filmography
Crowned in a Hundred Days
Fantasy, Romantic
2026, China
Xi Jing Sushe
Drama, Anime
2024, China
How Dare You!?
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2024, China
6.3
Dance with the Finless Promise
Dance with the Finless Promise
Animation
2024, China
Watch trailer
8.4
Fabulous Beasts
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2023, China
Jue dai shuang jiao
Drama, Action, Adventure,
2022, China
7.3
Spare Me, Great Lord!
Comedy, Action, Fantasy,
2021, China
Show more
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