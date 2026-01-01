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Nie Xiying Nie Xiying
Kinoafisha Persons Nie Xiying

Nie Xiying

Nie Xiying

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Fabulous Beasts 8.4
Fabulous Beasts (2023)
Spare Me, Great Lord! 7.3
Spare Me, Great Lord! (2021)
Dance with the Finless Promise 6.2
Dance with the Finless Promise (2024)

Filmography

Crowned in a Hundred Days
Crowned in a Hundred Days
Fantasy, Romantic 2026, China
Xi Jing Sushe
Xi Jing Sushe
Drama, Anime 2024, China
How Dare You!?
How Dare You!?
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2024, China
Dance with the Finless Promise 6.3
Dance with the Finless Promise Dance with the Finless Promise
Animation 2024, China
Watch trailer
Fabulous Beasts 8.4
Fabulous Beasts
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2023, China
Jue dai shuang jiao
Jue dai shuang jiao
Drama, Action, Adventure, 2022, China
Spare Me, Great Lord! 7.3
Spare Me, Great Lord!
Comedy, Action, Fantasy, 2021, China
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