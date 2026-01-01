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Léa Todorov
Léa Todorov Léa Todorov
Kinoafisha Persons Léa Todorov

Léa Todorov

Léa Todorov

Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Maria Montessori 7.3
Maria Montessori (2023)

Filmography

Maria Montessori 7.3
Maria Montessori La Nouvelle femme
Drama 2023, France / Italy
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