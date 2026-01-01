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Léa Todorov
Léa Todorov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léa Todorov
Léa Todorov
Léa Todorov
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.3
Maria Montessori
(2023)
Filmography
7.3
Maria Montessori
La Nouvelle femme
Drama
2023, France / Italy
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