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Marouane Zotti Marouane Zotti
Kinoafisha Persons Marouane Zotti

Marouane Zotti

Marouane Zotti

Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

I May Destroy You 7.7
I May Destroy You (2020)
Survival of the Thickest 7.2
Survival of the Thickest (2023)
Bodkin 6.6
Bodkin (2024)

Filmography

A Taste for Murder
A Taste for Murder
Drama, Crime 2026, Italy/Great Britain
Bodkin 6.6
Bodkin
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2024, USA/Ireland
Citadel: Diana 6.1
Citadel: Diana
Action, Thriller 2024, Italy
Survival of the Thickest 7.2
Survival of the Thickest
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
I May Destroy You 7.7
I May Destroy You
Drama 2020, USA/Great Britain
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