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Filmography
Marouane Zotti
Marouane Zotti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marouane Zotti
Marouane Zotti
Marouane Zotti
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
I May Destroy You
(2020)
7.2
Survival of the Thickest
(2023)
6.6
Bodkin
(2024)
Filmography
A Taste for Murder
Drama, Crime
2026, Italy/Great Britain
6.6
Bodkin
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2024, USA/Ireland
6.1
Citadel: Diana
Action, Thriller
2024, Italy
7.2
Survival of the Thickest
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
7.7
I May Destroy You
Drama
2020, USA/Great Britain
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