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Filmography
Nathaniel Ramabulana
Nathaniel Ramabulana
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathaniel Ramabulana
Nathaniel Ramabulana
Nathaniel Ramabulana
Date of Birth
16 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
438 Days
(2019)
4.8
Fatal Seduction
(2023)
0.0
Moya Afrika
(2025)
Filmography
Moya Afrika
Moya Afrika
Adventure
2025, Russia / South Africa
4.8
Fatal Seduction
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2023, South Africa
6.8
438 Days
438 dagar
Drama, Thriller
2019, Sweden
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