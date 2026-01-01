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Aleksandr Makarov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Makarov

Aleksandr Makarov

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Vspominaya tebya 0.0
Vspominaya tebya (2019)
Undina 0.0
Undina (2003)
Detektiv na konchike pera 0.0
Detektiv na konchike pera (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Detektiv na konchike pera
Detektiv na konchike pera
Detective 2024, Russia
Need help
Need help
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic, 2019, Russia
Undina
Undina
Drama, Romantic 2003, Russia
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