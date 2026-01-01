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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lim Seong-jae
Lim Seong-jae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Seong-jae
Lim Seong-jae
Lim Seong-jae
Date of Birth
18 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
(2022)
8.2
The Worst of Evil
(2023)
7.5
Secret: Untold Melody
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
All
10
Films
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
10
The WONDERfools
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, South Korea
Newtopia
Drama, Action, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.4
Law and the City
Drama,
2025, South Korea
5.1
Nocturnal
Beurokeun
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, South Korea
6.9
The Ugly
Eolgul
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.5
Secret: Untold Melody
Secret: Untold Melody
Romantic
2024, South Korea
8.2
The Worst of Evil
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
6.4
Target
Taget
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2023, South Korea
8.3
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Drama, ,
2022, South Korea
5.7
Gentleman
Gentleman
Action, Crime
2022, South Korea
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