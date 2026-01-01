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Lim Seong-jae Lim Seong-jae
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Seong-jae

Lim Seong-jae

Lim Seong-jae

Date of Birth
18 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Extraordinary Attorney Woo 8.3
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)
The Worst of Evil 8.2
The Worst of Evil (2023)
Secret: Untold Melody 7.5
Secret: Untold Melody (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The WONDERfools
The WONDERfools
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2026, South Korea
Newtopia
Newtopia
Drama, Action, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Law and the City 6.4
Law and the City
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Nocturnal 5.1
Nocturnal Beurokeun
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, South Korea
The Ugly 6.9
The Ugly Eolgul
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Secret: Untold Melody 7.5
Secret: Untold Melody Secret: Untold Melody
Romantic 2024, South Korea
The Worst of Evil 8.2
The Worst of Evil
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Target 6.4
Target Taget
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Extraordinary Attorney Woo 8.3
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Drama, , 2022, South Korea
Gentleman 5.7
Gentleman Gentleman
Action, Crime 2022, South Korea
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