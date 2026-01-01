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Filmography
Matvey Eremin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matvey Eremin
Matvey Eremin
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
0.0
Nevidimaya nit
(2023)
0.0
Cena spaseniya
(2026)
Filmography
Cena spaseniya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Nevidimaya nit
Romantic
2023, Russia
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