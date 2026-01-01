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About
Filmography
Yang Se-jong
Yang Se-jong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Se-jong
Yang Se-jong
Yang Se-jong
Date of Birth
23 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Seoreunijiman Yeolilgobibmida
(2018)
7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary
(2017)
6.8
Doona!
(2023)
Filmography
Chilling Romance
Comedy, Horror, Romantic
2026, South Korea
6.5
Pain
Drama, Detective,
2025, South Korea
6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy,
2023, South Korea
7.6
Seoreunijiman Yeolilgobibmida
Comedy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
6.7
Sarangui Ondo
Comedy, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary
Drama, Romantic, History, ,
2017, South Korea
Duel
Drama, Crime, Family,
2017, South Korea
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