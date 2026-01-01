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Yang Se-jong Yang Se-jong
Kinoafisha Persons Yang Se-jong

Yang Se-jong

Yang Se-jong

Date of Birth
23 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seoreunijiman Yeolilgobibmida 7.6
Seoreunijiman Yeolilgobibmida (2018)
Saimdang, Light's Diary 7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary (2017)
Doona! 6.8
Doona! (2023)

Filmography

Chilling Romance
Chilling Romance
Comedy, Horror, Romantic 2026, South Korea
Pain 6.5
Pain
Drama, Detective, 2025, South Korea
Doona! 6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, 2023, South Korea
Seoreunijiman Yeolilgobibmida 7.6
Seoreunijiman Yeolilgobibmida
Comedy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Sarangui Ondo 6.7
Sarangui Ondo
Comedy, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Saimdang, Light's Diary 7.5
Saimdang, Light's Diary
Drama, Romantic, History, , 2017, South Korea
Duel
Duel
Drama, Crime, Family, 2017, South Korea
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