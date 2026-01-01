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Filmography
Mao Li
Mao Li
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mao Li
Mao Li
Mao Li
Date of Birth
2 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Ping Pong: The Triumph
(2023)
5.7
Hua Mulan
(2020)
5.6
Young Werther
(2024)
Filmography
The Spirealm
Fantasy, Horror, Detective,
2024, China
5.6
Young Werther
Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Ping Pong: The Triumph
Zhong Guo ping pang zhi jue di fan ji
Drama
2023, China
5.7
Hua Mulan
Hua Mulan
Action
2020, China
Watch trailer
Show more
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