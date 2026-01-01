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Mao Li
Mao Li Mao Li
Kinoafisha Persons Mao Li

Mao Li

Mao Li

Date of Birth
2 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ping Pong: The Triumph 6.4
Ping Pong: The Triumph (2023)
Hua Mulan 5.7
Hua Mulan (2020)
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther (2024)

Filmography

The Spirealm
The Spirealm
Fantasy, Horror, Detective, 2024, China
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Ping Pong: The Triumph 6.4
Ping Pong: The Triumph Zhong Guo ping pang zhi jue di fan ji
Drama 2023, China
Hua Mulan 5.7
Hua Mulan Hua Mulan
Action 2020, China
Watch trailer
Show more
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