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Liu Hua Liu Hua
Kinoafisha Persons Liu Hua

Liu Hua

Liu Hua

Date of Birth
1 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Mr. Six 6.9
Mr. Six (2015)
I Am Not Madame Bovary 6.9
I Am Not Madame Bovary (2016)
Crazy Alien 5.8
Crazy Alien (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Joy of Life
Joy of Life
Drama, History, 2019, China
Crazy Alien 5.8
Crazy Alien Feng kuang de wai xing ren / Crazy Alien
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2019, China
Lobster Cop 5.1
Lobster Cop Long xia jing cha
Comedy, Crime 2018, China
I Am Not Madame Bovary 6.9
I Am Not Madame Bovary Wo bu shi Pan Jinlian
Comedy 2016, China
Mr. Six 6.9
Mr. Six Lao pao er
Action, Drama 2015, China
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