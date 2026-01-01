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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Liu Hua
Liu Hua
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Hua
Liu Hua
Liu Hua
Date of Birth
1 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.9
Mr. Six
(2015)
6.9
I Am Not Madame Bovary
(2016)
5.8
Crazy Alien
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2019
2018
2016
2015
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
Joy of Life
Drama, History,
2019, China
5.8
Crazy Alien
Feng kuang de wai xing ren / Crazy Alien
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2019, China
5.1
Lobster Cop
Long xia jing cha
Comedy, Crime
2018, China
6.9
I Am Not Madame Bovary
Wo bu shi Pan Jinlian
Comedy
2016, China
6.9
Mr. Six
Lao pao er
Action, Drama
2015, China
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