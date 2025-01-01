Aleksandr Gurevich

Menu
Date of Birth
25 May 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Udivitelnye lyudi (2016)
Sto k odnomu (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actor 2
Udivitelnye lyudi
Reality-TV 2016, Russia
Sto k odnomu
Reality-TV 1995, Russia
