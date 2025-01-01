Menu
Kinoafisha
Aleksandr Gurevich
Date of Birth
25 May 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
Udivitelnye lyudi
Sto k odnomu
Filmography
Udivitelnye lyudi
Reality-TV
2016, Russia
Sto k odnomu
Reality-TV
1995, Russia
