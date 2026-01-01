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Monika Gossmann
Monika Gossmann Monika Gossmann
Kinoafisha Persons Monika Gossmann

Monika Gossmann

Monika Gossmann

Date of Birth
10 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ekaterina 7.6
Ekaterina (2014)
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry 7.5
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry (2023)
Little America 7.4
Little America (2020)

Filmography

Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky 6.6
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry 7.5
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
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A Spy Among Friends 7
A Spy Among Friends
Drama, 2022, Great Britain
Little America 7.4
Little America
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Mank 7
Mank Mank
Drama, Biography 2020, USA
Ekaterina 7.6
Ekaterina
Drama, History 2014, Russia
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