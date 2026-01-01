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Filmography
Monika Gossmann
Monika Gossmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monika Gossmann
Monika Gossmann
Monika Gossmann
Date of Birth
10 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Ekaterina
(2014)
7.5
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
(2023)
7.4
Little America
(2020)
Filmography
6.6
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky
Biography, Drama
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
7.5
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry
Drama
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
A Spy Among Friends
Drama,
2022, Great Britain
7.4
Little America
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
7
Mank
Mank
Drama, Biography
2020, USA
7.6
Ekaterina
Drama, History
2014, Russia
Show more
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