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Lucie Laurent
Lucie Laurent
Kinoafisha
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Lucie Laurent
Lucie Laurent
Lucie Laurent
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.3
A Cat's Life
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Year
All
2023
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.3
A Cat's Life
Mon chat et moi, la grande aventure de Rroû
Drama, Family
2023, France
Watch trailer
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