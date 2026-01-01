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Filmography
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Gap
(2025)
7.5
Biz ekeumiz
(2024)
7.3
Kimge kereksin?
(2025)
Filmography
Taube
Taube
Drama
2026, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
Comedy
2026, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Әке
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
7.3
Kimge kereksin?
Kimge kereksin?
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
8.4
Gap
Gap
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Sakura
Sakura
Drama, Crime
2024, Kazakhstan
7.5
Biz ekeumiz
Biz ekeumiz
Comedy
2024, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Oktagon
Drama, Sport
2024, Kazakhstan
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