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Sherkhan Pirnazarov Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Kinoafisha Persons Sherkhan Pirnazarov

Sherkhan Pirnazarov

Sherkhan Pirnazarov

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Gap 8.4
Gap (2025)
Biz ekeumiz 7.5
Biz ekeumiz (2024)
Kimge kereksin? 7.3
Kimge kereksin? (2025)

Filmography

Taube
Taube Taube
Drama 2026, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4
Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Әке
Әке
Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
Kimge kereksin? 7.3
Kimge kereksin? Kimge kereksin?
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Gap 8.4
Gap Gap
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Sakura
Sakura Sakura
Drama, Crime 2024, Kazakhstan
Biz ekeumiz 7.5
Biz ekeumiz Biz ekeumiz
Comedy 2024, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Oktagon
Oktagon
Drama, Sport 2024, Kazakhstan
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