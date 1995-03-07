Menu
Megan Best
Date of Birth
7 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

A Suite Holiday Romance 6.6
A Suite Holiday Romance (2025)
5.6
Confessions of a Cam Girl (2024)
Dark Harvest 5.5
Dark Harvest (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Suite Holiday Romance 6.6
A Suite Holiday Romance
Drama 2025, Canada / USA
5.6
Confessions of a Cam Girl
Drama 2024, USA
Time Cut 5.1
Time Cut
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Elevator Game 4.9
Elevator Game
Horror 2023, USA
Dark Harvest 5.5
Dark Harvest
Fantasy, Horror 2023, Canada / USA
Seance 5.2
Seance
Horror, Mystery 2021, USA
