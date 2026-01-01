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Emmanuelle Schaaff
Emmanuelle Schaaff Emmanuelle Schaaff
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuelle Schaaff

Emmanuelle Schaaff

Emmanuelle Schaaff

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Loving Memories 6.0
Loving Memories (2022)
This Is the Goat! 5.3
This Is the Goat! (2024)

Filmography

This Is the Goat! 5.3
This Is the Goat! Les chèvres!
Comedy 2024, Belgium / France
Loving Memories 6
Loving Memories C'est mon homme
Drama 2022, France
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