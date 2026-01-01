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Filmography
Emmanuelle Schaaff
Emmanuelle Schaaff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuelle Schaaff
Emmanuelle Schaaff
Emmanuelle Schaaff
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.0
Loving Memories
(2022)
5.3
This Is the Goat!
(2024)
Filmography
5.3
This Is the Goat!
Les chèvres!
Comedy
2024, Belgium / France
6
Loving Memories
C'est mon homme
Drama
2022, France
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