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Filmography
Lola Herbst
Lola Herbst
Kinoafisha
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Lola Herbst
Lola Herbst
Lola Herbst
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
4.7
Smother
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Year
All
2023
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
4.7
Smother
Heimsuchung
Horror
2023, Austria
Watch trailer
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