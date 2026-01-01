Menu
Mark Mitchinson
Date of Birth
6 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Mortal Engines 6.7
Mortal Engines (2018)
Uproar 6.6
Uproar (2023)
Grafted 5.7
Grafted (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Grafted 5.7
Horror 2024, New Zealand
The Tank 5.7
Horror, Thriller 2023, New Zealand
Uproar 6.6
Drama 2023, New Zealand
Mortal Engines 6.7
Sci-Fi 2018, USA / New Zealand
