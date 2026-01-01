Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mark Mitchinson
Persons
Mark Mitchinson
Mark Mitchinson
Date of Birth
6 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Mortal Engines
(2018)
6.6
Uproar
(2023)
5.7
Grafted
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2018
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.7
Grafted
Grafted
Horror
2024, New Zealand
Watch trailer
5.7
The Tank
The Tank
Horror, Thriller
2023, New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.6
Uproar
Uproar
Drama
2023, New Zealand
6.7
Mortal Engines
Mortal Engines
Sci-Fi
2018, USA / New Zealand
Watch trailer
