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Angel Theory
Angel Theory
Kinoafisha
Persons
Angel Theory
Angel Theory
Angel Theory
Date of Birth
19 May 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
4.1
Kinderfanger
(2023)
Filmography
4.1
Kinderfanger
Kinderfanger
Horror
2023, USA
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