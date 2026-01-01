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Shan Lu
Shan Lu Shan Lu
Kinoafisha Persons Shan Lu

Shan Lu

Shan Lu

Date of Birth
25 July 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Oversize Love 5.2
Oversize Love (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oversize Love 5.3
Oversize Love Oversize Love
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2020, China
Watch trailer
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