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About
Filmography
Shan Lu
Shan Lu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shan Lu
Shan Lu
Shan Lu
Date of Birth
25 July 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
5.2
Oversize Love
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2020
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.3
Oversize Love
Oversize Love
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2020, China
Watch trailer
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