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Filmography
Eddie Cheung
Eddie Cheung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Cheung
Eddie Cheung
Eddie Cheung
Date of Birth
4 February 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Breaking News
(2004)
7.2
Election 2
(2006)
7.2
Exiled
(2006)
Filmography
Fated Hearts
Drama, Romantic,
2025, China
5.8
Tin lung baat bou
Tin lung baat bou
Action, Adventure
2023, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
7.1
Jin xiu nan ge
Drama, Romantic, History,
2020, China
Fighter of the Destiny
Drama, Action, Romantic
2017, China
6.1
Office
Hua li shang ban zu
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
2015, Hong Kong / China
5.4
Z Storm
'Z' fung bou
Action, Crime
2014, China / Hong Kong
7.1
Mad Detective
Sun taam / Mad Detective
Thriller, Crime
2007, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
7.2
Election 2
Hak se wui yi wo wai kwai
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2006, Hong Kong
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