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Eddie Cheung Eddie Cheung
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Cheung

Eddie Cheung

Eddie Cheung

Date of Birth
4 February 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Breaking News 7.2
Breaking News (2004)
Election 2 7.2
Election 2 (2006)
Exiled 7.2
Exiled (2006)

Filmography

Fated Hearts
Fated Hearts
Drama, Romantic, 2025, China
Tin lung baat bou 5.8
Tin lung baat bou Tin lung baat bou
Action, Adventure 2023, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
Jin xiu nan ge 7.1
Jin xiu nan ge
Drama, Romantic, History, 2020, China
Fighter of the Destiny
Fighter of the Destiny
Drama, Action, Romantic 2017, China
Office 6.1
Office Hua li shang ban zu
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 2015, Hong Kong / China
Z Storm 5.4
Z Storm 'Z' fung bou
Action, Crime 2014, China / Hong Kong
Mad Detective 7.1
Mad Detective Sun taam / Mad Detective
Thriller, Crime 2007, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Election 2 7.2
Election 2 Hak se wui yi wo wai kwai
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2006, Hong Kong
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