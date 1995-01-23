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Filmography
Yooyoung
Yooyoung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yooyoung
Yooyoung
Yooyoung
Date of Birth
23 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Sseokeul
(2017)
7.1
When the Devil Calls Your Name
(2019)
7.1
One the Woman
(2021)
Filmography
6.5
Face Me
Thriller, Mystery,
2024, South Korea
Who Is She
Comedy, Music, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.1
One the Woman
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.1
When the Devil Calls Your Name
Drama, Fantasy,
2019, South Korea
7.8
Sseokeul
Sci-Fi, Detective,
2017, South Korea
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