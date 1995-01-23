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Yooyoung Yooyoung
Kinoafisha Persons Yooyoung

Yooyoung

Yooyoung

Date of Birth
23 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Sseokeul 7.8
Sseokeul (2017)
When the Devil Calls Your Name 7.1
When the Devil Calls Your Name (2019)
One the Woman 7.1
One the Woman (2021)

Filmography

Face Me 6.5
Face Me
Thriller, Mystery, 2024, South Korea
Who Is She
Who Is She
Comedy, Music, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
One the Woman 7.1
One the Woman
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
When the Devil Calls Your Name 7.1
When the Devil Calls Your Name
Drama, Fantasy, 2019, South Korea
Sseokeul 7.8
Sseokeul
Sci-Fi, Detective, 2017, South Korea
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