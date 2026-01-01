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Nadia Benzakour
Nadia Benzakour Nadia Benzakour
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia Benzakour

Nadia Benzakour

Nadia Benzakour

Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

No Man's Land 7.6
No Man's Land (2020)
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert (2023)
7.0
Colosseum (2022)

Filmography

Privilèges
Privilèges
Drama, Thriller 2026, France
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert Zodi & Tehu, frères du désert
Adventure 2023, France
Watch trailer
7
Colosseum
Action, History, Drama, 2022, Great Britain
No Man's Land 7.6
No Man's Land
Drama, War 2020, France/Israel/Belgium
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