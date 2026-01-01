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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Nadia Benzakour
Nadia Benzakour
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Benzakour
Nadia Benzakour
Nadia Benzakour
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.6
No Man's Land
(2020)
7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
(2023)
7.0
Colosseum
(2022)
Filmography
Privilèges
Drama, Thriller
2026, France
7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Zodi & Tehu, frères du désert
Adventure
2023, France
Watch trailer
7
Colosseum
Action, History, Drama,
2022, Great Britain
7.6
No Man's Land
Drama, War
2020, France/Israel/Belgium
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