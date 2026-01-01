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Eleonora Ivone
Eleonora Ivone Eleonora Ivone
Kinoafisha Persons Eleonora Ivone

Eleonora Ivone

Eleonora Ivone

Date of Birth
28 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ostaggi 5.4
Ostaggi (2021)

Filmography

Ostaggi 5.4
Ostaggi Ostaggi
Thriller, Comedy 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
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