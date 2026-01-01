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Eleonora Ivone
Eleonora Ivone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eleonora Ivone
Eleonora Ivone
Eleonora Ivone
Date of Birth
28 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.4
Ostaggi
(2021)
Filmography
5.4
Ostaggi
Ostaggi
Thriller, Comedy
2021, Italy
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