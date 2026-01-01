Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eli James
Eli James
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eli James
Eli James
Eli James
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
5.9
Spree
(2020)
4.5
The Lion Kid
(2019)
3.5
Last of the Grads
(2021)
Filmography
3.5
Last of the Grads
Last of the Grads
Drama, Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Spree
Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2020, USA
4.5
The Lion Kid
The Lion Kid
Animation, Family, Western
2019, USA
2.8
Dog Town
Dog Town
Animation
2019, USA
P. King Duckling
Children's, Comedy
2016, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree