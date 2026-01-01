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Eli James Eli James
Kinoafisha Persons Eli James

Eli James

Eli James

Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Spree 5.9
Spree (2020)
The Lion Kid 4.5
The Lion Kid (2019)
Last of the Grads 3.5
Last of the Grads (2021)

Filmography

Last of the Grads 3.5
Last of the Grads Last of the Grads
Drama, Horror 2021, USA
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Spree 5.9
Spree Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2020, USA
The Lion Kid 4.5
The Lion Kid The Lion Kid
Animation, Family, Western 2019, USA
Dog Town 2.8
Dog Town Dog Town
Animation 2019, USA
P. King Duckling
P. King Duckling
Children's, Comedy 2016, China
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