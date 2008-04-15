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About
Filmography
Choi Myeong-bin
Choi Myeong-bin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Myeong-bin
Choi Myeong-bin
Choi Myeong-bin
Date of Birth
15 April 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One
(2022)
7.8
Affection
(2021)
7.7
Beulraek
(2017)
Filmography
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, ,
2022, South Korea
7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
6.9
Riteon
Drama, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.7
Beulraek
Crime, Romantic, Thriller,
2017, South Korea
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