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Choi Myeong-bin
Choi Myeong-bin Choi Myeong-bin
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Myeong-bin

Choi Myeong-bin

Choi Myeong-bin

Date of Birth
15 April 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Twenty Five Twenty One 8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)
Affection 7.8
Affection (2021)
Beulraek 7.7
Beulraek (2017)

Filmography

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Twenty Five Twenty One 8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, , 2022, South Korea
Affection 7.8
Affection
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Riteon 6.9
Riteon
Drama, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Beulraek 7.7
Beulraek
Crime, Romantic, Thriller, 2017, South Korea
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