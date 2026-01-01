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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Madison Walsh
Madison Walsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madison Walsh
Madison Walsh
Madison Walsh
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
5.8
Sweet Holiday Romance
(2025)
5.7
Something Undone
(2023)
5.7
Christmas on Alpaca Farm
(2023)
Filmography
5.8
Sweet Holiday Romance
Sweet Holiday Romance
Family
2025,
5.7
Something Undone
Drama, Thriller
2023, Canada
5.7
Christmas on Alpaca Farm
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
Romantic
2023, Canada
5.4
Dark Nature
Dark Nature
Horror
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
3.9
Parallel Minds
Parallel Minds
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, Canada
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